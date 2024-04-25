© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Election Interference At Its Worst: Jordan Sekulow on Newsmax. Jordan Sekulow, the Executive Director for the American Center for Law and Justice (ACLJ), appeared on NewsMax to discuss what he describes as blatant election interference stemming from the legal challenges President Donald Trump is facing in New York.
During the interview, Sekulow argued that the timing and nature of the charges suggest a strategic attempt to undermine Trump's influence ahead of upcoming elections.
https://aclj.org/government-corruptio...
#trump #news #newyork