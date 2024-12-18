BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
2025: Year Of Jubilee, Project 2025. Conclave, Pope Opens 5 Portals On Christmas Eve. Saint Nicholas
SavingHealthMinistries
SavingHealthMinistries
6 months ago

Pope Francis to open 5 sacred portals on Christmas Eve — for a ritual that’s never been done before. Pope Francis will commence a centuries-long Catholic tradition on Christmas Eve and introduce a first-time, historical addition to the holy ritual.


Starting on Dec. 24, the pontiff will open a series of five Holy Doors throughout the Vatican, including St. Peter’s Basilica, plus Rome’s three other basilicas to commence next year’s Catholic Church jubilee — a joyful commemoration of faith that normally occurs every 25 years.


The door at St. Peter’s was sealed shut by a wall of bricks since the Jubilee Year of Divine Mercy in 2016 and, on Dec. 2, those were ripped down to ready the door for opening as part of the rite of “recognition.”


Vatican to open five ‘sacred portals’ for once-in-quarter-century ritual


Vatican to open five 'sacred portals' on Christmas Eve


Trump Defends Nominating People With Project 2025 Ties: Here’s The Full List


New Trump Administration Packed with Project 2025 Architects


Pope calls for debt reduction for poorer nations to mark Vatican's 2025 Jubilee Year. Pope Francis is calling on wealthy countries and institutions to substantially reduce if not outright cancel debt as a matter of justice on the occasion of the Vatican’s 2025 Jubilee Year


Pope approves LGBT+ pilgrimage as part of Jubilee 2025 celebrations


Pope Francis Urges Debt Cancelation for 2025 Jubilee. Pope calls for global economic justice and new financial framework


The Pope Is Up to Something. He’s on a roll of year-end power moves.


Conclave is a 2024 mystery thriller film directed by Edward Berger and written by Peter Straughan, based on the 2016 novel by Robert Harris. The film stars Ralph Fiennes, Stanley Tucci, John Lithgow, Sergio Castellitto, and Isabella Rossellini. In the film, Cardinal Thomas Lawrence (Fiennes) organizes a papal conclave to elect the next pope and finds himself investigating secrets and scandals about each candidate.


