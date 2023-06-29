Death to the Ego - Long Live Wisdom! Freedomain Livestream

Question concerning discussion from a prior livestream concerning propaganda. Your description of women being the victim of statist propaganda in regards hyper-materialism, surface aesthetic obsession, misandry, collectivism, etc. was of interest. Your explanation in my humble opinion sounded very much in line with leftist victimology.

Perhaps I missed something. Are individuals to be held responsible and accountable for actions in response to being propagandized? Seems you are most willing to blame vaccine zealots, statists, collectivists, communists, etc. Could they merely be excused for being propagandized? Please clarify.





Listening to your novel 'The Present' I should be caught up to chapter 20. Grim stuff. But great writing.





Hey Stef! I want to thank you for recommending the book, “Parent Effectiveness Training” in a recent live stream. It seems like fantastic resource peaceful parenting. I’m curious to know if you think anything is missing from that book or if you have any other suggestions for further reading. I’m recently married and we intend to start having children in the next year. Much love to you my brother!





Stefan, I have a moral philosophy question for you. Any thoughts on moral asymmetries? For instance, do you believe the presence of virtuous action in a person is relative to the power imbalance between the person doing the act and the one receiving it? For example: if a security guard treats an inmate with virtue, is it of more moral significance than if the inmate treats the security guard with virtue?





Having a lot of fears lately. I know I can’t keep my child in a bubble, but how can I deter him from getting sucked in to the stupidity of todays social media generation, as well as the overexposure to all the darker things on the web. How can we best prepare him?





How is your relationship with other personalities in the world of libertarian philosophy? people like Larken Rose, Michael Malice, Dennis Pratt, Tom Woods, or whoever. Is there someone you particularly like? or someone you don't like at all.





Hypothetical moral conundrums are insanely annoying.





Stef, why not try to come back to twitter at this point, since Elon?





Stef, I can't think of a single thinker who approaches anything close to your level of insight about such a wide variety of topics.

You're as good as the top Austrians on economics, you're better at psychology than most psychologists, you have tech skills, etc.





Humility is the opposite of pride, the modern world is dripping with pride, it's not taught or shown anymore





Look I just wanted to jump back in and say I'm sad you felt like going off on a tirade on me. i was one of your oldest supporters and now I don't feel like supporting you. it's a weird feeling. bye.





I struggle with criticism too. When I was a child, every criticism from my father was always accompanied by either verbal or physical abuse.





Abusive people around your kids?





You should build a dating app for your followers only.





