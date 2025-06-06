Everybody Cries, Everybody Hurts...💔

Bromance to Breakup.

Trump said the following earlier today (June 5, 2025), ...then after Elon posted...(read below)

Trump:

Elon hasn't said anything bad about me yet, but I'm sure that will be next. I'm very disappointed in him, I helped him a lot.

Musk said too Much, in Tweet to Millions! The secret out loud?

Changed Thumbnail, posted words & link from his X post. Elon dropped a Nuke!

@elonmusk

Time to drop the really big bomb:

@realDonaldTrump is in the Epstein files.

That is the real reason they have not been

made public.



Have a nice Day, DJT!

https://x.com/elonmusk/status/1930703865801810022



Video with Bill Gates cameo ending!

