BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Eid al-Adha 2025: Date, Significance & Celebrations
newsplusglobe
newsplusglobe
8 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
3 views • 3 months ago

Eid al-Adha 2025: Date, Significance & Celebrations

https://newsplusglobe.com/

Eid al-Adha 2025, also known as Bakrid or Eid ul-Zuha, is expected to be observed in India on June 7, depending on the sighting of the moon. This sacred Islamic festival honors Prophet Ibrahim's devotion and is celebrated through prayers, sacrifice, and charity. Discover the meaning, traditions, and public impact of Eid al-Adha.


#EidAlAdha2025 #Bakrid #EidMubarak #IslamicFestival #EidCelebration #MoonSighting #EidInIndia #FaithAndSacrifice #EidulZuha #ProphetIbrahim

Keywords
eid ul adha 2025hajj 2025hajj 2025 liveeid al-adha 2025eid ul adha 2025 dateeid 2025eid jatra 2025eid ul adha 2025 kab haieid ul adha 2025 kab hogieid ul adha 2025 date in pakistaneid ul adha kab hai 2025eidul adha date 2025eid ul fitr 2025 dateeid ul adha moon 2025eid al-adhaeid ul adha moon 2025 in saudi arabiauae eid ul adha 2025 dateeid al adha 2025eid ul fitr 2025eid ul adha 2025 date in france
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy