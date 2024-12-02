Miso | Japanology Plus - S03E28 | NHK World Japan

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Exibido originalmente em 21 de Abril de 2020
Título Original: Japanology Plus - Miso
Publicado em DM, há 4 anos
Créditos: NHK World-Japan, Japanology Plus
Publicação Original: https://www.dailymotion.com/video/x7tj0lj
Descrição Original do Autor:
há 4 anos
Episode Number : 28
Season : 3
Originally Aired : April 21, 2020
Miso, a fermented soybean paste, is a bedrock of Japanese cuisine. For many Japanese, it offers a taste of home. It is made using koji mold, a fermentation starter that flourishes in Japan. This time on Japanology Plus, our theme is miso. Our guest, university professor Kanauchi Makoto, explains its health benefits, and demonstrates its many creative uses in Japanese cooking. And in Plus One, Matt Schley discovers the surprising new ways miso is being served in modern-day Japan.
