Hang on! Trump FLIPS on abortion according to MSM, but NOTHINGs changed Redacted News

Mirrored Content
President Trump laid out his stance on abortion and fertility in a new campaign video. For single-issue abortion voters, this is an important clarification. The former president says that he supports the end of Roe v. Wade and that each state must decide on its own abortion laws. Is this a flip flop from the 2016 campaign trail? We rewind the tape to see.