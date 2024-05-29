© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Moho
May 28, 2024
Little Dog Exhausted, Unable to Stand After Being Starved for Many Days
Meet Cocu! One person found Cocu abandoned, in poor condition.
Maybe it's been on the road for a long time. The place they found him was a remote space, with little traffic, very lonely and no houses nearby. This poor dog is extremely malnourished...only skin and bones... How many nights has Cocu not slept, with the discomfort of ticks, with an empty stomach, with insecurity, fear? Parasites have been removed...
He has been cleaned... He deserves to live a decent life.
Credit To: Huellita con Causa IAP
