How can you live if you are preparing to die?
Heart of the Tribe
Heart of the Tribe
106 followers
39 views • 4 months ago

Today's message is centered in the reality of the day we are currently living through. It is not an easy day, it is not for the faint of heart. However, Yahuah determined that each of us would be here at this time period on the earth. We must firmly fix our eyes on Him to endure.

For books and Oils and Ministry Information please visit www.heartofthetribe.org

Heart of the Tribe Telegram Channel Link: https://t.me/heartofthetribe

Heart of the Tribe Telegram Group Link: https://t.me/+Vd81uaq_D4YyOWI5

To reach Chelle: [email protected]

If you would like to support my ministry efforts:

Zelle is best simply send money by using my email: [email protected]

Another avenue is to visit my Buy Me a Cup of Coffee site

https://www.buymeacoffee.com/heartofthez

Want to learn more about Ancient Hebrew Pictographs? Enroll in the Otiot classes Chelle taught through Cepher Academy. https://cepheracademy.net/courses/the...

To purchase your own Cepher https://www.cepher.net/


Aleph Tav Body Coherent Retore Kit

https://heartofthetribe.krtra.com/t/iT7Bc8QpePYf


Alef Tav Body System Book

https://heartofthetribe.krtra.com/t/UMDbpKgPtvdT


ATB Home Laser Kit

https://heartofthetribe.krtra.com/t/TCIDp7en6za4


Basics of Muscle Testing

https://heartofthetribe.krtra.com/t/W4Gn9OHFwiYf


DNA Scan and Restore Package

https://heartofthetribe.krtra.com/t/h91PDRUmQ0rK

CVA and Imprint Spray

https://heartofthetribe.krtra.com/t/EZS7BxYLorZa


Quantum Energy Minerals Fulvic Blend

https://heartofthetribe.krtra.com/t/rn0QNBfKMea4


Healing Made Simple with Aleph Tav Body

https://heartofthetribe.krtra.com/t/jUGI08i3z6oQ

Tuning Forks

https://heartofthetribe.krtra.com/t/4gpTDowkxtdT

Magnet Stick

https://heartofthetribe.krtra.com/t/IwQJ3DT4WX9c

preppingwisdomlive
