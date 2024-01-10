Create New Account
4 Reasons Why Israel is a Rogue State (mirrored)
Mirrored from YouTube channel BreakThrough News at:-

https://youtu.be/zdB1tdifkf4?si=Hd0Xb997j_ilu3ze

10 Jan 2024  #BreakThroughNews

An illegal nuclear program. Illegal settlements. Political infiltration. Assassinations and bombings.


Israel is a rogue state and should be treated as such, argues BT's Matt Belen.


#BreakThroughNews

Transcript available on YouTube page

jerusalemisraelpalestinegenocideapartheidgeorgiagazaabby martinbdsland grabethnic cleansingsettlerspledgeintifadaempire filesamnesty internationalevictionthefgaza fights for freedomrogue state

