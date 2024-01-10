4 Reasons Why Israel is a Rogue State (mirrored)

Mirrored from YouTube channel BreakThrough News at:-
https://youtu.be/zdB1tdifkf4?si=Hd0Xb997j_ilu3ze
10 Jan 2024 #BreakThroughNews
An illegal nuclear program. Illegal settlements. Political infiltration. Assassinations and bombings.
Israel is a rogue state and should be treated as such, argues BT's Matt Belen.
Transcript available on YouTube page
