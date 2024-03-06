Putin's War Divides NATO Nations; Macron Warns Against Russian Assets Seizure, Challenges Biden

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Russia's war in Ukraine is exposing cracks within NATO. French President Emmanuel Macron has openly challenged his U.S. counterpart Joe Biden over the seizure of frozen Russian assets. He warned against expropriation of frozen Russian assets, claiming that such a move would infringe upon international law & weaken Europe.