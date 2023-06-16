BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Covidland (Trailer)
149 views • 06/16/2023

The first episode of Covidland, The Lockdown, exposes the fraud behind the COVID numbers and explores the economic repercussions and human cost of lockdowns that will echo for generations.

The second episode of the Covidland series, The Mask, uncovers the real science behind face coverings, examines how they are used for promotion of hysteria, and explores the physical and mental health impacts of face masks.

The third episode of the series, The Shot, shows the crimes against humanity laid bare, as informed consent is attacked by coercion.

Push back on this control, carnage, and de-population by empowering yourself with the truth. The tell-it-like-it-is education in Covidland, the trilogy, is a key component in the ongoing fight for our lives.

Learn more at https://brighteonuniversity.com/collections/covidland

vaccinesmasklockdowncovidcovidland
