© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Pastor Todd Coconato on The Tamara Scott Show
Guest host Ryan Howard talks to Pastor Todd about a specific area that the Holy Spirit will be leading all of us in - standing for the truth!
https://frankspeech.com/tamara-scott-show
To go to our website please visit: www.PastorTodd.org
To help us support this ministry, please go to www.ToddCoconato.com/give