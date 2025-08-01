BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
SoundPath To Freedom Artist Interview: AwakenYaMind - Hosted By Geri Cabezudo
AwakenYaMind
AwakenYaMind
5 views • 1 month ago

As we make our rounds of interviewing as many featured artists in this upcoming music event as possible, we can't forget some of the organizers who are also presenting for the festival as well, so voila, we'll delve into what I do & why aside from other questions and such that come up


Official Website: https://soundpath.org

Join our Telegram group forum: https://t.me/+AVme8Dly5MU0OTg5

Fundraiser to help pay for featured artists for this free event: Fundraiser: https://www.givesendgo.com/soundpathtofreedom

Several organizers & performers, as well as a very deep well of great research & content can be found here: https://onegreatworknetwork.com

https://www.instagram.com/soundpathtofreedom


Links for the Live show and how to buy tickets

(The overall multiple day event will be broadcasted live online which is free to access on several platforms)

https://www.watertowerlive.com/events/truth-and-freedom-music-festival

https://arnoldsffc.com/live-music/2025/8/31/soundpath-truth-and-freedom-music-festival

Sunday, August 31, 2025

7:00 PM 11:00 PM

Arnold's Family Fun Center

2200 West Drive, Oaks, PA 19456


PEACE

Keywords
interviewawakeningdjawakenyamindconscious musicsoundpath
