BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Judicial Overreach & Congressional Inaction: A Betrayal Of The Electorate’s Mandate
UndergroundUSA
UndergroundUSA
62 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
49 views • 4 months ago

The American judiciary, once a bastion of restraint and fidelity to the Constitution, has descended into a cesspool of activism that threatens the very fabric of our Republic. On May 15, 2025, the Supreme Court will hear oral arguments in a case that will inevitably address this crisis: a challenge to the rampant use of nationwide injunctions by lower court judges to obstruct President Donald Trump’s agenda. These injunctions, issued with reckless abandon, are not mere legal tools but weapons of ideological warfare, wielded by unelected judges to impose their will on the entire nation...


Segment 2: America’s Third Watch Segment



ORIGINAL CONTENT:

https://www.undergroundusa.com/p/judicial-overreach-and-congressional


25% Off Annual Subscription for podcast listeners:

https://www.undergroundusa.com/UUSA

Keywords
trumpfree speechnewsdemocratspoliticsconstitutionscotuspodcasttruthusamediamagawokejudicial activismconstitutional crisisseparation of powersneomarxismamerica first agendatrump executive ordersnationwide injunctionsscotus 2025article iii overreachgop inactiondeep state judiciary
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy