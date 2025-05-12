Netanyahu hails release of American-Israeli captive - 'Thanks to political pressure by TRUMP'

Netanyahu hails release of American-Israeli captive Edan Alexander

'Thanks to political pressure by TRUMP'

Adding:

There was a video with the following: Former IDF Commander Yisrael Ziv BLASTS 'DISGRACEFUL' Israeli government 'which is not doing the bare minimum' and 'RESPONSIBLE for [captives'] abduction'

Says TRUMP's 'success in bringing back Edan is a painful insult to Netanyahu's failure'

Adding:

Trump to meet Syria’s al-Sharaa — still listed as ‘TERRORIST’ by the US — says The Times ?

Meeting to happen in Saudi Arabia