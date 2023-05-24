BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Tim Pool Daniel Penny ARREST shows ‘self-defense IS ERODING’
155 views • 05/24/2023

Glenn Beck


May 23, 2023


It seems that self-defense may be a principle of the past, at least in some of America’s far-left cities. In fact, the recent arrest of Marine Corps veteran Daniel Penny, who put Jordan Neely in a chokehold after Neely began harassing other subway riders, shows the right to defend yourself may soon cease to be a right at all. So, what can be done? Tim Pool, host of Timcast IRL, joins Glenn to discuss how we can out-master the far-left’s on-the-ground protests: ‘I want to send a message that these protests don’t work, which means we have to counter them with something that’s more powerful,’ Pool says. Listen to the clip to find out how…


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-TnF86q6Z6A


Keywords
americaself-defensetim poolglenn beckdaniel penny arresteroding
