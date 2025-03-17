Neocon Chokehold On Media

Fired & Threatened With Jail For Refusing To Spout Zelensky’s Talking Points

* Rick Sanchez spent a lifetime in television and became one of the highest-rated anchors at RT.

* The [Bidan] regime forced him out of his job and threatened him with jail for refusing to repeat Ukraine propaganda.

* This is a case study on the death of free speech.





Tucker Carlson Network On X | 17 March 2025

https://tuckercarlson.com/tucker-show-rick-sanchez

https://twitter.com/TuckerCarlson/status/1901681535251558706