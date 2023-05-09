BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
TEXAS SHOOTING Was the killer REALLY a white supremacist?
High Hopes
64 views • 05/09/2023

Glenn Beck


May 8, 2023


Another gun-related tragedy hit America over the weekend, this time outside a mall in Allen, Texas. And, unsurprisingly, the reaction from politicians and media pundits turned political almost immediately. In fact, despite not presenting evidence to the public, some are now reporting the killer was a white supremacist. But can we trust what the government and the media tell us? And if the gun is to blame me for this shooting, then what about the car that took just as many lives in Brownsville? And why is the media already releasing information about the Allen, TX shooter, but we still know very little about the ones in Las Vegas and Nashville? Glenn and Stu discuss all this, plus more…


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KSLCLT1Lh_M

americashootingtexasgunmediaallenglenn beckwhite supremacistkillermall
