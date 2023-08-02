© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The HighWire with Del Bigtree (07/27/23)
COLLATERAL DAMAGE-
Ice Cube and Tucker Carlson Go Viral Over Vaccine Choice; Jefferey Jaxen Reports Reveals it’s not All Roses For The Weight Loss Wonder Drug, Ozempic; Massachusetts Moves against Medical Freedom; Biden Wants to Make the Pandemic Preparedness Office Permanent; Former BlackRock Portfolio Manager, Edward Dowd, joins Del with some of his most shocking data yet, which suggests the collateral damage from the Pandemic Health Response.
Guest: Edward Dowd
SOURCE:
The HighWire Channel:
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/okiFK5CwQrZS/