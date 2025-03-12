Covid Cures Withheld

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Dr. Chris Shoemaker explains the CDC (Center for Disease Control) experts knew Ivermectin and Hydroxychloroquine were the solution to a coronavirus outbreak, because DARPA (The Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency) had done the research in advance. However, they kept the COVID Cures from the public in favor of lockdowns, masks, and gene therapies.