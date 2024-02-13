© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Blackwater CEO Erik Prince details why China will likely invade Taiwan in 2024.
Blackwater CEO and Founder Erik Prince joins the show to break down why war is meant to be expensive, the controversial history of Blackwater, the addiction to greed in our military and just how real the Military Industrial Complex is.
Full episode - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=L_bgyUdQAXY