WOKE: The Movie

[WOKE] ([W]ar on [O]ur [K]ids [E]ducation) is a documentary that joins together many well known conspiracy "theories" (as well as some lesser known ones) into one giant multiverse extravaganza.

* The Greatest Lie Ever Sold: George Floyd & The Rise Of BLM. https://rumble.com/v1qyc4s-the-greatest-lie-ever-sold-george-floyd-and-the-rise-of-blm..html









*Awaken: From the Lies. [part.1] https://www.brighteon.com/b882816d-62a8-4c56-b8af-639a9fd28530

*Transhuman[ism] https://www.brighteon.com/512f05c2-bcfc-41a8-91cc-d584b54fcd2b

*The Kinsey Syndrome: Manipulation Of The Sexual Revolution & The Moral Destruction Of Society. https://www.brighteon.com/6d8d0e30-b178-4032-b8d5-97e1d9e78a15

*The Elders Of Zion. https://www.brighteon.com/daaf3f85-db4e-4828-9dd6-5cc458c7db9f

*Embryo of World Government. https://www.brighteon.com/9aaaf675-86a6-4b97-bc53-b9396d1b5a71

∅Question Everything. Do your own research. Don't take this video content or any other of here as the final say. Stay Aware Warriors!

