Playing God
524 views • 12 months ago

Playing God is a profoundly moving documentary that dives into the heart-wrenching journeys of families who have lost their loved ones to end-of-life drugs.

Jacqui Deevoy, co-producer and presenter of the Ickonic film A Good Death?, has teamed up with award-winning directors Naeem and Ash Mahmood and co-producer Phil Graham to create this jaw-dropping exposé on medical democide in the UK over the last 50 years.

You can find out more at https://playinggod.uk/ , and although we at the UK Column, as well as Children's Health Defense, are doing all we can to get the film the exposure it deserves, the producers still need funds to help market it as widely as possible. Please help them if you possibly can https://www.crowdfunder.co.uk/p/playing-god-final-phase .

Mirrored https://www.ukcolumn.org/video/playing-god


To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/

Keywords
big pharmaukplaying godmedical democide
