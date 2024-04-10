BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Texas Red Heifers + Third Jewish Temple = Antichrist?
Rick Langley
Rick Langley
1052 followers
1
60 views • 04/10/2024
Texas Red Heifers + Third Jewish Temple = Antichrist?

Is the arrival from Texas of five "perfectly red heifers" in Israel a sign of prophecy being fulfilled, prophecy that foretells the construction of the Third Jewish Temple and the arrival of antichrist? When these red heifers landed in Israel in September 2023, the event  was so controversial that Hamas used it as a pretext for its attacks upon Israel on October 7, 2023. Hamas alleged that the red heifers' arrival into Israel shows the Jews' intent to rebuild their Temple and thus displace and destroy one of Islam's major shrines: the Al-Asqa Mosque, which sits upon the site of the old Jewish Temple.  Many saints believed that, once the Jews rebuild their Temple successfully, this would be the occasion for the arrival of the antichrist foretold in Scripture. Is that time upon us now? Watch this episode of the John-Henry Westen Show to learn more about the intent behind the reconstruction of the Jewish Temple and what that means for the world.

Keywords
antichristfake jesusfooled againthird jewish templetexas red heifers
