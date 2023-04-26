Why Your Hatred Ought To Be Tolerated

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The only people who seek to censor you are the
people who hate you. The only people who censor you are the people who have
power over you. Censorship is by its very nature an act resting on hate and
power. The censored are the losers in history, the ones whose story is not
heard because the powerful do not wish it to be heard.