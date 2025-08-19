BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Russian Military Hoists American Flag On U.S. Military Carrier In Ukraine Just Before DC Meet
272 views • 4 weeks ago

Russia's RT released exclusive footage showing a U.S.-made M113 armored personnel carrier (APC), captured from Ukrainian forces, now operating under both Russian and American flags. The vehicle was reportedly seized near Malaya Tokmachka in the Zaporizhzhia region, a key frontline area. The dual-flag display — the Stars and Stripes flying alongside Russia’s tricolor — is being framed as a symbolic gesture in Moscow’s ongoing psychological warfare against Kyiv and its Western backers. The Pentagon has yet to comment on the footage, which directly challenges U.S. support for President Volodymyr Zelensky.

Excellent trolling!

Mirrored - Times Of India

------------

To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net

Christ is KING!

Keywords
ukraine warapcm113 armored personnel carrierusa and russian flagsrussian trolling
