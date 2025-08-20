The Galloway Precision +3 Magazine kit for the Walther P22 delivers a 30% increase in magazine capacity. This greatly increases its composite score in my Rounds per size and weight spreadsheet…moving up right behind the Taurus TX22. Making it the highest DA/SA 22LR pistol in my spreadsheet.





Galloway Precision does this by eliminating the load assist button with their follower and spring kit.





Installation is easy. Remove the magazine base plate, the spring, load assist button, and follower. Insert the Galloway follower and spring. Position the baseplate locking tab and slide the baseplate back in place.





While you do gain three extra rounds you do give up true slide lock on empty. Engaging the slide stop is one of the functions of the load assist button. When empty the slide is supposed to stop on the Galloway follower so you’ll know a reload is needed. I rarely had this happen during live fire. Manually withdrawing the slide, it did catch on the follower. However, as soon as you eject the empty magazine, the slide will release. So you’ll have to insert a fresh magazine and pull back the slide chamber a round.





Since I rarely carry extra magazines, three extra rounds are awesome. And even when I do carry extra magazines, I think the extra capacity is worth giving up slide lock reloads..





A very affordable magazine upgrade. For more information see the AmbGun P22Q page