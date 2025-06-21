© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Trump & Iran: Nuclear Talks on Thin Ice 🧨🇺🇸
Trump has paused potential military strikes on Iran, giving diplomacy just two weeks to work. But with tensions rising, strike plans in place, and MAGA voices divided, will the U.S. move toward war or peace? Here's the full story — in just 60 seconds.
