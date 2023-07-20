Is Russia an Enemy or a Friend to the West? History of Russia with Matt Ehret.

In this episode of TishTalk, I speak with brilliant Canadian historian and Author, Matt Ehret (www.canadianpatriot.org) about the forces at play both within Russia and around the world over the past few centuries. We cover Russia's role in the America civil war 1861-1865, the Russian sale of Alaska to USA, how the Russians' courage saved many from the Nazis in WWII, Russian leaders who helped fight imperialism and many of the deep state operatives who have tried to weaken and destroy Russia over the centuries. We talk about the strong Russian spirit and soul and the depth of expression and talent with Russian writers, scientists and people who have endured massive struggle and tragedy to preserve their beloved Mother Russia.

