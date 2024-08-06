RT News August 6, 2024 6AM GMT

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Aug 6, 2024
Courtesy of rt.com
A terrorist attempt by Kiev to kill Vladimir Putin at Navy Day Celebrations in his home city. That’s what the Kremlin says was thwarted in St. Petersburg last month, following a last-minute call from Russia’s defense minister to his American counterpart. While Kiev’s support for militant groups in Africa, leads to a severing of diplomatic ties with Mali. Ukraine’s lamenting the decision despite the public confession of its own intelligence service. The US and Israel blame Iran-aligned militia groups for attacking an American airbase in Iraq. That’s as Washington positions itself as a peacemaker in the Middle East, with tensions in the region reaching boiling point.