Too Many FBI Informants on J6 to Count

There was a fiery exchange between Republican Congressman Thomas Massie of Kentucky and U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland about how many FBI informants were on the ground at the Capitol on January 6. Garland pleaded ignorance, and according to an interview with the former head of the FBI’s Washington Field Office, there were so many FBI assets that nobody knows the number.

Also, in other news, Donald Trump has such a huge lead over his primary opponents that he’s skipping the next debate to meet with union workers in Michigan; a federal court of appeals has ruled that the Biden administration likely violated the Constitution when it censored Covid skeptics; the World Health Organization is working to chain down the world with digital vaccine passports they plan to roll out during the next pandemic; and French regulators have just banned an iPhone model over radiation concerns.

In the second half of the show, The New American’s Rebecca Terrell interviews professor and investigative journalist Linda Royall, who wrote the book Sacrifice: The Abortion Conspiracy, which exposes the evil intent behind abortion by drawing from the personal records of Planned Parenthood founder Margaret Sanger; and JBS research associate Peter Rykowski talks about the action Americans can take to stop the UN’s climate agenda.