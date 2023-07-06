© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi speaks from a boat near the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power station, following the IAEA’s independent assessment of Japan’s plans to release the treated water stored at the nuclear power station.
https://www.iaea.org/newscenter/multimedia/videos/iaea-director-general-visits-fukushima-daiichi-nuclear-power-station