Kari Lake War Room · They pump millions of illegals in to hold on to congressional seats
Published a month ago

Kari Lake War Room · “They’ve got to pump millions more people who are here illegally in so they can keep their congressional seats that they would otherwise lose because the states are run terribly, and nobody wants to live there anymore. And they're all fleeing.”


@KariLakeWarRoom

@KariLake

https://x.com/KariLakeWarRoom/status/1751453932717785186?s=20

Keywords
human traffickingborder crisisillegal migrantscartelsopen borderbiden regime

