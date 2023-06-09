NASA steals fake moon pebble from senior citizen

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Has NASA hit rock bottom, or what? Between their fake Dutch moon rock (petrified wood), stealing an elderly womans 'moon' rock, and recent discovery that their moon rocks have the same amount of water in them as regular old Earth rocks, they have lots of explaining to do! And yet, they continue the silence!
