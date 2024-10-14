© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Gaza Displaced Family Answers Questions From Viewers/Followers
تالا وامير
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uPjKde9v1dE
ليش عيلتنا ما ساعدونا💔بعد سفرهم🥹كيف كرم اخو بابا تحاصر بدباباات بشمال غزة
Why didn't our family help us💔 after they left? How was Karam, Baba's brother, surrounded by tanks in northern Gaza?