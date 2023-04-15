Spellbound: 'Automatic' (Part 2)

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Spellbound is a 3-Part response to the book Underestimated: An Autism Miracle by J.B. Handley and Jamison Handley. ... Once we set our thinking straight, we come to predict that all of these children are competent and locked in a physical body that will not comply with their mind’s instructions. ...
Resources
International Association for Spelling as Communication (I-ASC)
Spellers (The Movie) full-length documentary
Growing Kids Therapy Center
Spellers (Method, Centers, Locations)
Doctors and Scientists with Brian Hooker on CHD.TV - Season 2023, Episode 12 'Giving Autism A Voice'
JB Handley's Blog on Substack