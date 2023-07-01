Americans Have No Idea Where Their Taxpayer $Money Is Going - Max Blumenthal at UN Security Council On Ukraine Aid - $4.5 Mil taken from Social Security to Ukraine, BlackRock

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
UN Security Council meeting
Americans Have No Idea Where Their Taxpayer Money Is Going - (Grayzone's) Max Blumenthal at UN Security Council On Ukraine Aid - $4.5 Mil from Social Security, etc.
Max Blumenthal, the editor of the ' Grayzone' investigative outlet, presented the UNSC meeting with details of how American taxpayers' money, allocated as financial aid to Ukraine, ends up with more recipients than expected.