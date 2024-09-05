For our tender hearts

Yo Grok: Is the Human Body connected to the Internet of Nano Things at the Physical Layer under 6G IoBnT?

https://rumble.com/v5d95b0-324592668.html

Wirelessly Hacking Gene to Reprogram Human Genome Alumni University at Buffalo - Scientists Are Using The Human Body As The Antenna In 6g IMT-2030

https://rumble.com/v5cbz6z-323045099.html

Bio-Cyber Interfaces for Intrabody Molecular Communications Systems IoBnT 6G Funded by Science Foundation Ireland and the Department of Agriculture

https://rumble.com/v5dntvd-325277689.html

PANACEA: An Internet of Bio-NanoThings Application for Early Detection and Mitigation of Infectious Diseases - Genetically Engineered Cells ITU-IEEE

https://rumble.com/v5cbk4p-323025577.html

National Nanotechnology Initiative (NNI) - Nanotechnology - Nanosensors - nanoscale network - Molecular nanotechnology - Intrabody Molecular Communication - The Internet of Bio-Nano Things (IoBNT) 6G

https://rumble.com/v5c3snw-322663388.html

MINERVA: Communication Theoretical Foundations of Nervous System Towards Bio-Inspired Nanonetworks - SYNTHETIC BIOENGINEERING IN Vivo with SMART MATERIALS

https://rumble.com/v5cclbh-323073773.html

The Internet of Bio-Nano Things (IoBNT) represents a transformative convergence of computer science, communication, nanotechnology, bioengineering, and medical science IEEE-ITU 6G July 6, 2024

https://rumble.com/v5dg19d-324914017.html

ITU-IOBNT 6G Volume 2 (2021) Internet of Bio-Nano Things for health applications "Human Body as IoBNT Infrastructure" ITU-EUROPEN HORIZONS 6G

https://rumble.com/v5dfgd1-324886933.html

Nanonetworking in the Terahertz Band and Beyond From Nano-Bio Interfaces to Quantum Communications UN-LAB North Eastern University ITU-IOBNT 6G

https://rumble.com/v5dikg9-325032201.html

Dynamic Multihop Routing in Terahertz IoBnT Flow-Guided Nanosensor Networks: A Reinforcement Learning Approach IEEE-1906.1 ITU-IOBNT 6G

https://rumble.com/v5df05n-324865931.html

Nanotechnology for biosensors IoBnT 6G

https://rumble.com/v5dfy9p-nanotechnology-for-biosensors.html?e9s=src_v1_upp

6G WORLD: Can you imagine your body’s cells connected to the internet? What about not only measuring your health but literally taking control of it?

https://rumble.com/v4xs7zl-may-27-2024.html

SENSORS2023:

Exploring the Role of 6G Technology in Enhancing Quality of Experience for m-Health Multimedia Applications: A Comprehensive Survey https://www.mdpi.com/1424-8220/23/13/5882

Envisioning 6G Molecular Communication for IoBNT Diagnostic Systems https://ieeexplore.ieee.org/document/9538653

KEYNOTE 1: PROF. ÖZGÜR BARIŞ AKAN, UNIVERSITY OF CAMBRIDGE, IEEE FELLOW, TURING FELLOWTITLE: INTERNET OF EVERYTHING (IOE) - FROM MOLECULES TO THE UNIVERSE

Date: November 6th, 2023

https://camad2023.ieee-camad.org/program/keynotes

AI-Enabled Internet of Nano Things Methodology for Healthcare Information Management

https://www.igi-global.com/chapter/ai-enabled-internet-of-nano-things-methodology-for-healthcare-information-management/312337

Smart Body Area Network (SmartBAN)

Relay Functionality for SmartBAN

Medium Access Control (MAC) 2024

https://www.google.com/url?sa=t&source=web&rct=j&opi=89978449&url=https://www.etsi.org/deliver/etsi_ts/103800_103899/103805/01.01.01_60/ts_103805v010101p.pdf&ved=2ahUKEwie1L3j4JWGAxW838kDHZ6WDUY4FBAWegQIAxAB&usg=AOvVaw0Ol238Lg6mWK4C9fu2FPgt

Nano communication, often referred to also as molecular communication, has the potential to complement classic radio-based telecommunication networks and, eventually, become an integral part of 6G+ solutions. A keynote on this topic will be held at EuCNC.

https://www.eucnc.eu/programme/keynotes/

6G Market Size & Share Analysis - Industry Research Report - Growth Trends https://www.mordorintelligence.com/industry-reports/6g-market