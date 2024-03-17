Mass Vaccination and the decimation of NURSES

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
From the stupid pathetic Tik Tok dancing, to lining up for an experimental vaccine, to the rabid support of vaccine mandates, nurses have been a huge let down through the whole plandemic.
A cohort that should know better than to take, administer and support mandates of an experimental product, nurses wilfully disobeyed their number one rule of Informed consent.
Their rabid support of Vaccine mandates and administering these poisons directly contradicts the basic principles of informed consent.
Every working nurse today took these shots. Those who didn't were fired.
Now, so many have met their demise with injuries, sudden deaths and Turbo cancers.
Mirrored - TruthSeekerNews1984
