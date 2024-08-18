BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Lucifer Olympics
Beth Chesed Sabbath Fellowship
Beth Chesed Sabbath Fellowship
35 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
55 views • 9 months ago

The Olympics Opening Ceremony mocked Christianity. It ended with a satanic ritual. Maria Zakharova (Russia): "Thank you for your honesty. No veil, halftones or hints, Everything is in plain text: a fallen angel turns people into zombies, subjugates humanity to his will, which has less and less time left.“ "It never occurred to anyone to put forward the favorite argument 'you're all lying' in response to such obvious Satanism, Timid attempts to evaluate the 'ceremony' from the point of view of theatrical art and directing large mass events, without realizing the main thing, were drowned in the groans of those who saw the light.” portray the "the diversity of life and culture on Earth" to extraterrestrials. What are the satanists telling us?

Keywords
apollobible prophecyrevelationluciferend of dayszeusolympics
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy