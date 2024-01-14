Sitter beslutsfattarna under pandemin säkert? Elsa Widding

Medborgarpolitik publicerar med tillstånd av Elsa Widding ett urval av hennes videofilmer som behandlar ämnen och fakta som inte får tillräcklig uppmärksamhet i etablerade media. Om du vill stödja Elsa med en donation kan du klicka på denna länk till MediaLinq: https://www.medialinq.se/checkout/index.html?ol=d&rcp=339c918d5d304aa8929f32a787e9b077&sel=Donation&origin=referrer&a=5 Det tar 5 sekunder! Behövs mer än någonsin nu, när Elsa inte längre har stöd av en partiorganisation!
Italian Health Minister Under Investigation for Murder for Concealing COVID-19 Vaccine Deaths –
Vigilant News Network
https://vigilantnews.com/post/italian-health-minister-under-investigation-for-murder-for-
concealing-covid-19-vaccine-deaths/
Philip Davies MP speaks out over world health organisation pandemic Response Treaty
https://youtu.be/bOx6rlJj3W8?si=vW-FiG9IP3dbLWrT
Det Goda Samhället gästskribent Dan Alhlmark – WHO och det kommande pandemiavtalet
https://detgodasamhallet.com/2024/01/11/gastskribent-dan-ahlmark-who-och-det-kommande-
pandemiavtalet/
Länk till Malcom Roberts
https://www.instagram.com/reel/C0uIIE6IA7q/?igsh=NjZiM2M3MzIxNA==
Länk till MyNewsdesk nyhetsrummet
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.