Anbaric - United We Stand

Hello Brighteon friends! New Anbaric rock song out today February 2023. United We Stand. Hope you like it!





You think you are strong aloneNo sociability

Sitting on your lonely throne

In true disharmony





Build your solitary fort

Sad absurdity

Petty issues sell you short

Dumb ass nominee





United we stand Don’t give them any reason

Divided we fall Let us all stand tall





Stay together with your mates

The going’s getting tough

The enemy is at the gates

We’ll beat them sure enough



United we stand Don’t give them any reason

Divided we fall, Let us all stand tall





United we stand You’ll be hung for treason

Divided we fall, Let us all stand tall