A Story of Recovery From Vax Injury with John Lukach
The Live With Your Brain Turned On Show - 20230523
Show notes and links found at:
https://livewithyourbrainturnedon.substack.com/p/a-story-of-recovery-from-vax-injury
HOW TO REVERSE VACCINE INJURIES:
links you need can be found here:
http://estateartistry.com/blog/reversing-vaccine-injuries
http://estateartistry.com/blog/if-you-are-vaccinated-and-suddenly-feeling-ill
http://estateartistry.com/blog/this-is-what-was-in-the-documents-pfizer-was-court-ordered-to-release
http://estateartistry.com/blog/how-much-lifespan-have-you-sacrificed-per-harmful-armful