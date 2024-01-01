Create New Account
WHEN ARE WERE GONNA STOP THE COVID-19 LIE? WHY ARE OUR "HEROS" STILL REPORTING THIS LIKE IT WAS REAL?
channel image
LetsBoGrandon
163 Subscribers
261 views
Published 2 months ago

THE LIARS ARE NOW ON, "OUR SIDE" DOING THIS

WHY ARE WE PRETENDING IT DOESNT MATTER?

What's up man? This stupid shit needs to go. That's why they phrased that ya know... "The Big Lie", So we couldn't apply it to COVID. So, there's no proof. There's no tests. There's alternative explains, motives and admitted eugenics players at the helm. Sorry, this is called "common sense" and the BIG LIE needs to be rooted out. Permanently. This is now us propogating this by not putting it to bed, at least amongst ourselves


Now, this applies to now. Do they have something that may make all this come true one day .... Sure it's possible. I'm talking about 2020 til now, there's absolutely no proof of existence BUT ALL KINDS OF PROOF of nefarious, alternatively aimed motives and straight up bullshit. THE TRUTH MATTERS. How else can we claim to be awake? Let's move people. Get it. Pass it on...  Or just admit that you dont really care about what's true. Stop the lie. They did this. Everyone is a victim. Time to respond. And that's it. Hit meeeeee! [email protected]

Keywords
liespreppingsurvivalcovid

