How To Keep Your Faith In Your King James Bible Even As The Church Falls Away-NOW THE END BEGINS.COM-MARCH 8 2023
Rightly Dividing The Word
Rightly Dividing The Word
51 views • 03/09/2023

did something of an experiment today, a kind of temperature checking if you will, of the doctrinal understanding of a very wide swath of people who call themselves Christian. I started it over on Twitter and carried it home to the NTEB site with an article entitled the Mark 16 Test. What I discovered did not surprise me, but it was shocking nonetheless in the severity of what I found. With precious few exceptions, the Church that Jesus shed His blood to start is just as doctrinally dumb as a box of rocks, and falling away at lightning speed. Welcome to Fable Time. On this episode of 'Rightly Dividing', laughably false teachers have churches with tens of thousands of congregants in them, they stand in front of them, speaking by turns nonsense and blasphemy, and not a soul stands up to rebuke them. Why? Because they don't know what the Bible teaches, and when you get off your Bible, you are 'fair game' for the deceivers and they will find you. On this episode of Rightly Dividing, we are having a little Bible doctrine boot camp to reinvigorate your knowledge of the Book. We are in a war, Christian, and if you stay lazy and ignorant when it comes to your personal knowledge of the scriptures, you're gonna wake up wearing the wrong uniform and serving on the wrong side. Tonight's King James Bible study will be a perfect preventative to ensure that doesn't happen to you. Careful! The streets are lined with a trail of lukewarm Christians who swore the 'falling away' could never happen to them, but it did. Don't let it happen to you.

Keywords
biblegodjesuspodcastprophecyend times
