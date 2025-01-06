Highlights From 2024

DONATE: To donate to help us produce more shows please click here: https://www.faytene.tv/donate





Join us this week as we share highlights from some of the most insightful, and encouraging, FTV interviews of 2024:





// Lessons Learned from the Hamas Oct. 7th Attack with the Hon. Stockwell Day





// Finding solutions to overcome homelessness and addiction with Craig Forbes (Lakemount Worship Centre) & Joesph Sikora (Ground Zero Ministries)





// Using tech to do good with James Kelly (Faith Tech)





// Online Harms Act and censorship with Josh Dehaas (Canadian Constitutional Foundation) and Barry Bussey (First Freedom Foundations)





// Fiscal Responsibility and the Carbon Tax with Doug Sharpe and Toyin Crandell





// Entrepreneurialism and Giving Back with Jimi and Ade Alalade





