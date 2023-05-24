© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
70 militants, 4 armored vehicles and 5 pickup trucks were destroyed by an airstrike by the Russian Armed Forces in the Belgorod region. NATO-Ukraine prepares for operation and invades Russian territory, crossing the border at Kozinka and Grayvoron to expand their foothold to seek public attention as Bakhmut falls. Immediately after taking up position, finally crushed by the Russian military.
Mirrored - TeleTruth