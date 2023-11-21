Netanyahu threatens “America Will Be Next”

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Netanyahu, Who Largely Ignores Israeli Media, Continues to Tell US Media That if Israel Does Not Invade and Occupy the Gaza Strip, “America Will Be Next”
"Israel is fighting America's war,"
Remember the FBI keeps telling America that "attacks" are coming soon...so expect another Mossad planned 9/11-type event.