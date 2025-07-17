Summer 2025 RV Sales and RV Industry UPDATE... Is NOW a good time to buy a camper? sell a camper?

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
How is (was) the 2025 RV Camper buying season? Why July 4th is an important marker in the Summer RV buying season.
In this video, I share some facts, some stories from my RV Concierge clients, and some anecdotal evidence on how the RV industry and RV sales are doing at this time.
In brief, its a GREAT time to buy and not so great time to sell. I explain within the video and in my post located at
In addition, I bring you an update on my surgeries and outlook for the balance of the summer...
